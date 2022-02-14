Ali Muhammad strongly condemns Indian fascist govt policies against Muslim

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday strongly condemned the Indian fascist government policies and nefarious design against minorities, particularly the Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday strongly condemned the Indian fascist government policies and nefarious design against minorities, particularly the Muslims.

Concluding the debate on 'the recent incident of heckling of a Muslim girl wearing hijab by RSS backed mob in the Indian State of Karnataka, moved by Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the House in the Senate', the minister said that he salute the parents of Muskan for the tolerance and courage. He said that Indian constitution has given the right of Hijab to Muslim girls but she was harassed for wearing Hijab.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that one extremist fascist Narendra Modi was on the Prime Minister seat in India. He said that this was human rights issue to harass a Muslim girl for wearing Hijab and added, the Indian forces are harassing people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in similar way by changing the demographic status of IIOJK.

Ali Muhammad Khan warned India that all these anti Muslim policies would further divide India into ten pieces.

He paid a glowing tribute to founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali.