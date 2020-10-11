UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad Strongly Condemns Killing Of Innocent Kashmiri Children In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday strongly condemned killings of innocent Kashmiri children and arrests of the youth in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by the security forces.

Talking in a Radio Pakistan's current Affairs program, he said it is height of brutality that Indian troops are targeting innocent children to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJ&K.

It is our diplomatic responsibility to approach the international human rights organizations to resolve the issue of Kashmir, he said, adding, the United Nations has failed to resolve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions.

Ali Muhammad said the Muslim world is eying on international community to raise Muslim's issues at its forums.

Minister said the incumbent government is pursuing the Kashmir issue in an unprecedented manner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the Muslims at the international level, he highlighted.

He said it is the responsibility of the youth of Pakistan to support their Kashmiri brethren in their legit right of self-determination.

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, he said, adding, the enemies of Pakistan are jealous of our nuclear strength.

"{We must recognize our strength and capabilities to emerge as a super power on the international front", he added.

