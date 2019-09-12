ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday termed the protest of opposition as inappropriate during the address of President Dr Arif Hussain Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament after completion of first parliamentary year of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition could raise voice against government's policies and programmes, but Kashmir was a national cause.

To a question, he said Israel was enemy of the country, and no one in government could think about building relations with it.

The minister said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was striving to sensitize the world community about the importance of resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with resolutions of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"Opposition should avoid to do politics on Kashmir for personal interests", he added.

To another question, Ali Muhammad said Federal Law Minister, Farogh Naseem had expressed his opinion about Karachi but it was not the decision of the federal government.

He said the federal government had no intention to topple the Sindh government as PTI had always respected the mandate given by masses to a particular party.

He was the view that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was inexperienced in politics.

The minister said the federal government was taking steps to control dengue virus in the country.

Ali Muhammed said the PTI government was giving priority to health and education sectors of the country.