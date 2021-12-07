Ali Muhammad urged for need to strengthen police departments to curb crime

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening police departments to curb crime in the society.

Sialkot lynching was a tragic incident in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

No one is allowed to take law into his hand, he said.

Islam teaches discipline and tolerance, he said.

The government has introduced courses on 'Seerat-un-Nabi' (PBUH), for middle and secondary classes so that children could have better knowledge about life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he stated.