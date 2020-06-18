UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad Urges General Public To Cooperate With Govt To Curtail Spread Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:51 PM

Ali Muhammad urges general public to cooperate with govt to curtail spread of Covid-19 pandemic

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday appealed to the general public for their cooperation with the government, law-enforcement agencies and health department during the Coronavirus situation in order to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday appealed to the general public for their cooperation with the government, law-enforcement agencies and health department during the Coronavirus situation in order to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

"The people must strictly follow instructions of doctors, and every individual should repeatedly wash his hands, avoid touching his mouth, nose and eyes, keep distance from others, refrain from unnecessary travels, and prefer to work from home as much as possible, minister said in a video message here on ptv news.

He feared that the ignorance of people may cause further spread of the Coronavirus, adding, all the institutions, the Federal and provincial governments and general public must be on the one page to defeat the menace of Coronavirus epidemic.

The government is taking all necessary measures to control the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), however, the general public should also cooperate with the government instead of unnecessary creating panic and undue criticism.

The government has ensured that hospitals are well equipped with kits and medical staff to deal with any situation, he added.

