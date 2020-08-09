UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad Urges Nation To Actively Participate In Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday urged the masses to actively participate in ongoing countrywide tree plantation drive initiated by Prime minister Imran Khan's government to defeat climate change in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad said the plantation drive was being continued across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), adding, one million members of Tiger Force would also join the campaign.

He said the barren land has now been converted into green patches under Green Pakistan program.

The participation of Prime Minister and the parliamentarians in clean and green Pakistan campaign was symbolic one but the youth was playing major role to make the drive successful, he mentioned.

The participation of civil society in any government campaign was also vital for its success, he stressed.

