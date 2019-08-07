Ali Muhammad urges opposition parties to continue support for struggle of Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday urged opposition parties in the country to continue support with government for struggle of Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the people of Kashmir and their leaders fighting for freedom.

He said Pakistan had always sought a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and would continue to do so.

Kashmir was never a part of India and never will be because the hearts of Kashmiris are not with them, he mentioned.

Modi government not only usurped the rights of Kashmiris, but also challenges the dignity and honor of Pakistan, he said, adding, millions of Pakistanis across the globe also expressed their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

He asked regional leaders to focus on ensuring good governance in the region and continue raising the Kashmir issue on every international forum.

He said Pakistan always wanted to normalize relations with India and had reached out several times with various initiatives but the neighboring country did not respond in the same manner.

He urged the international community to play its due role in resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace and security as the issue has the potential to harm the world peace efforts.

Ali Muhammad mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told India if it takes one step forward, Islamabad would take two.

Pakistan has a strong commitment with Kashmiri people to support them in their just right to self-determination according to the UN resolutions, he added.

He appreciated that meeting of Joint session of Parliament was a message to the world that political and military leadership of Pakistan were on the same page regarding Kashmir dispute, adding, all parliamentarians yesterday have raised voice for Kashmir and gave Indian government a strong message through Parliament forum.

Minister further asked to all political parties to continue their support with government and show unity on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected India's revocation of Article 370 that granted a special status for Indian-administered Kashmir and Pakistan will never accept any act of terrorism against Kashmiri people.