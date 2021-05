State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and condoled with Aimal Wali Khan and Lawangin Wali Khan over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday visited Wali Bagh Charsadda and condoled with Aimal Wali Khan and Lawangin Wali Khan over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

Ali Muhammad Khan expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.