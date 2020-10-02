UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad Vows To Raise Kashmir Cause At All Global Forums

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday vowed to raise India's move to end the autonomy of Kashmir at all international forums and the day is not far when Kashmiris will celebrate the Independence Day.

Pakistan will continue highlighting brutal state oppression in Indian held Kashmir, both at the political and diplomatic level, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was condemnable and required urgent attention of the international community, he remarked.

He said Pakistan so far has done a lot to highlight Kashmir issue and cruel Indian policies yet a lot has to be done yet, adding, it is fact that the world never stands with the weaker.

It is great achievement that Kashmiris are continuing their struggle for freedom and is the longest independence movement in the history, he lauded.

Ali Muhammad said the Indian cruel face and Hindutva policies have already been exposed in front of the world and the World's human rights organizations must have to analyze the discriminatory policies of BJP-led Indian government.

Kashmiris have been sacrifices their lives for the cause for the last over 90 years and I have the faith that their sacrifices will not go in vain, he assured.

"I am hopeful that India will be destructed because of Modi's fascism, Hindutva policies and following the footsteps of Nazism as it is gradually isolating in the world", he added.

