Ali Muhmmad Khan Suggests Open Debate On CPEC In Senate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:47 PM

Ali Muhmmad Khan suggests open debate on CPEC in Senate

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday categorically said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme was being rolled back and suggested open debate on it in this august house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday categorically said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme was being rolled back and suggested open debate on it in this august house.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the Minister informed the Senate that CPEC was a strategic project adding no one could even think to roll back it under any foreign pressure.

He said Special Economic Zones (SEZ) proposed to be established under the CPEC programme were included Rashakai SEZ (CPEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (1000 Acres), Allama Iqbal Industrial Park (CPEC), Faisalabad, Punjab (3278 Acres), Bostan SEZ (CPEC), Balochistan (200 Acres), Dhabeji SEZ, Thatta, Sindh (1530 Acres), ICT SEZ, Islamabad (Yet to be decided), Mogpandass SEZ, Gilgit Baltistan (250 Acres), Mirpur SEZ, AJK (1088 Acres), Momand Marble City SEZ, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (350 Acres) and.

Jinnah Pakistan Steel Mills, Karachi, Sindh (1500 Acres).

Mohmand Marble City SEZ, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprising of 350 acres was part of CPEC SEZ Program and formal application to notify Mohmand Marble City as SEZ under SEZ Act-2012 was being prepared.

He said Rasihaka Special Economic. Zone was granted SEZ Status and it would cost $ 128 Million (Rs. 20 billion approx.). Bostan Economic Zone was also part of CPEC, he said.

