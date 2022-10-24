Ali Musa, Hakeem Baloch take oath

The newly elected legislators of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani Monday took oath as Member of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The newly elected legislators of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani Monday took oath as Member of the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath from both the members.

Later, they signed the roll of members as required by the rules.