Ali Nasir Appointed Convener Of Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Media Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:11 PM

Ali Nasir appointed Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry media committee

Ali Nasir has been appointed as Convener of , Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's media committee for the year 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Ali Nasir has been appointed as Convener of , Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's media committee for the year 2020.

In his appointment letter issued by President FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar, he has been directed to appoint at least nine experience media persons from different cities of the country as members of the committee for its effective working, said release on Tuesday.

He has also been advised to hold meetings of the committee at least once in three months.

