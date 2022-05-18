Ali Nasir Rizvi takes charge as CPO Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi was appointed as City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and he also took charge of his office here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that police contingent presented salute to new CPO when he reached at Police Line.

Later the CPO visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreath there.

The CPO also held an introductory meeting with police officers of Faisalabad and directed them to provide full security to the lives and properties of the masses as it was first and foremost duty of the police.