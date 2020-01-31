Ali Nawaz, Amir Ali Ahmed inspect ongoing projects

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed Friday inspected the progress of work on different ongoing projects in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed Friday inspected the progress of work on different ongoing projects in the city.

Member Engineering and officers of other formations concerned were also present during the visits.

Inspecting construction work on underpass G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, the concerned formations were directed to further accelerate the pace of work to ensure timely completion of the project.

Instructions were also issued to ensure that the general public may not face difficulties due to construction activities on the project.

Instructions were also issued that the option of completing one side of the bridge be analyzed so that traffic flow in the area could be maintained and work on the other side of the bridge could be carried out.

On this occasion, SAPM and chairman CDA were apprised that a latest tree transplanter was utilized for transplantation of grown trees. After completion of transplantation process, construction work had gained momentum.

It was also informed that with the assistance of Islamabad Traffic Police and concerned formations of the CDA, alternative traffic plan had been devised and being accordingly implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity.

Moreover, proper sign boards and warning boards have also been installed in the vicinity.

Instructions were also issued that the soil dug out as result of excavation work on the project be utilized for leveling of the areas along the Kashmir Highway so that landscaping and tree plantation could be carried out in the areas as well.

Later on, the SAPM and chairman CDA also inspected the ongoing construction work on additional block of the Capital Hospital.

Showing satisfaction over the pace of work, instructions were issued that the project be completed within given time frame. It was informed that after completing excavation work for the basement a gray structure measuring 150 x 50 had been constructed while roof would be placed within next week.

In order to address the issue of shortage of medical and para-medical staff at the capital hospital, the CDA had requested for issuance of NOC for recruitment of staff which was sent to the Ministry of Interior.

It is pertinent to mention here that additional block will be a five-storey building and will have 100 beds facility.

Furthermore, ICUs, CCUs and Cochlear Unit consisting upon 10 beds will be established in this block.