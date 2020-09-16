Ali Nawaz asks opposition not impede laws' implementation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday urged the opposition parties not to create hurdles in the implementation of laws.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the government would ensure security of common people, including women and children, and award strict punishment to the criminals involved in heinous crimes like rape.

The PTI government, he said, was committed to legislate for exemplary punishment to the rapists.

He expressed disappointment on the opposition's non-serious behaviour over national issues and implementing laws for the women's safety.

The PPP in Sindh and the PMLN in Punjab while in government had totally destroyed the police system and now they were busy in criticizing the government on that count, he added.

Ali said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had used the police for their personal interest.

Replying a question , he said the PTI government would take all legal measures to repatriate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

To another query, he reiterated that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its tenure.