Ali Nawaz Awan Assures To Play Role For Resolving Key Issues Of Business Community

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs assured that he would play role for resolving the key issues of business community so that they could promote business activities smoothly

He was addressing the local traders and industrialists during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that availability of a conducive environment to businessmen contributed towards sustainable economic growth and said that the current government was taking many initiatives to promote the ease of doing business in the country.

He appreciated the role of ICCI in promoting business interests of its members and assured his cooperation in resolving major issues of trade and industry.

