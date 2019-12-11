Ali Nawaz Awan criticizes PML-N leaders for undue criticism

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership to show political maturity and refrain from undue criticisms on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership to show political maturity and refrain from undue criticisms on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leaders did nothing with the problems being faced by the poor and just doing politics of personal interests.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would welcome the constructive criticism by opposition if it would be in great interest of people.

People who try to use politics as a mean of fulfilling their personal agenda would never succeed, he said adding, those who are compromising national interest for their vested interests can never be loyal to public and such politicians would be held accountable.

Ali Nawaz said opposition party of PML-N should avoid leveling baseless allegations against Imran Khan's government.

He said PML-N polluted politics in last 10 years and discussed personal matters in political platforms which are shameless for them.

The Sharif family had been involved in looting and plundering the national wealth for generations as declared by the courts, he added.

While criticizing both past government, he said opposition was not playing any constructive role to strengthen economy, adding, instead of supporting government in improving current economic situation, the opposition was only creating hurdles in smooth running of state affairs.

He said opposition should come forward and sit with government with the welfare of the state instead of criticizing government.

Talking about Maryumm Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), he commented that cabinet would take final decision about the matter but in his point of view there was no need to remove her name as her other family was already there and time given by his father would soon be ended.

Replying to another query, he said the PTI government allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave country due to his medical condition purely on humanitarian grounds so further extension would be decide on his medical reports.

Ali Nawaz said, the government would not create any hurdles in the accountability process, adding, they strongly believe in accountability and nobody involved in corruption should be spared, whether they are part of the opposition or the government.

Furthermore, Ali Nawaz said main focus of the development strategy of PTI government is welfare and prosperity of common man and our government is working round the clock for the purpose under the leadership of Imran Khan.