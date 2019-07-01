UrduPoint.com
Ali Nawaz Awan Criticizes PPP, PML-N Last Governments For Damaging Institutions

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday criticizing the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim N, said that both the leaders of the party had been involved in damaging the national institutions

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leaders had been running the government of Sindh for the last many years but they did nothing for the people of the area.

Both the leaders of PPP and PML-N had created a huge fiscal deficit, revenue shortfall for the new government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said.

The special assistant said people were facing price hike in gas, electricity and other commodities besides revenue short fall and circular debt due to the weak policies of the last government.

Ali Nawaz Awan further stated that the All Pakistan Conference (APC) called by the opposition had badly failed.

Both the leaders of PPP and PML-N including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were facing jails due to corruption and money laundering issues.

To a question he said that PTI government was fully determined to revive the industrial sector so that the country's export could be promoted in a befitting manner.

