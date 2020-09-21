UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Nawaz Awan For Early Completion Of Pedestrian Bridges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:41 PM

Ali Nawaz Awan for early completion of pedestrian bridges

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday directed the civic authority to complete the construction work on pedestrian bridges at earliest to facilitate the pedestrians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday directed the civic authority to complete the construction work on pedestrian bridges at earliest to facilitate the pedestrians.

Three bridges were being erected included one on Srinagar Highway near Weekly Bazaar, other at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital and third bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2. The CDA has assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila.

The CDA officials gave a detailed briefing to the SAPM over the current status of Korang Bridge, PWD Interchange, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Malal Bridge, Kayani Bridge and 10th Avenue.

During a meeting with CDA Member Engineering and Development Wing, here, Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated the apex agency over the completion of G-7/8 under pass and Burma bridge.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Burma Dam Srinagar Taxila Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

27 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

57 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

Senate body reviews previous recommendations

1 minute ago

US Sanctions 2 Individuals Central to Iran's Urani ..

1 minute ago

Bahadar Ali Khan appointed DG Punjab Judicial Acad ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.