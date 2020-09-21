Ali Nawaz Awan for early completion of pedestrian bridges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday directed the civic authority to complete the construction work on pedestrian bridges at earliest to facilitate the pedestrians.

Three bridges were being erected included one on Srinagar Highway near Weekly Bazaar, other at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital and third bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2. The CDA has assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila.

The CDA officials gave a detailed briefing to the SAPM over the current status of Korang Bridge, PWD Interchange, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Malal Bridge, Kayani Bridge and 10th Avenue.

During a meeting with CDA Member Engineering and Development Wing, here, Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated the apex agency over the completion of G-7/8 under pass and Burma bridge.