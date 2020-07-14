Ali Nawaz Awan for opening of Islamabad hospitals' OPDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday urged the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to resume Out Patient Department (OPD) services in public sector hospitals of Islamabad by duly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to provide solace to over 2.2 million population of the Federal capital.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said the OPDs in the federal capital hospitals have been closed since the last four months causing immense problems to the patients.

Whereas, the OPDs and operation theaters in Private hospitals of the capital city were working without any problem.

Meanwhile, the opposition members Ms Sajida Begum, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar and Abdul Qadir Patel moved a private members bill titled 'The Islamabad Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeking amendments in the Islamabad Consumer Protection Act, 1995'.

Highlighting salient features of the bill, Abdul Qadir Patel said a Regulatory Authority should be constituted to control online business as drugs were also being supplied online to the consumers.

The national assembly also referred a bill titled Medical Tribunal Bill 2019 to joint session of the parliament for further consideration. The motion was moved by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, saying, the Senate has not passed the bill and same should be considered by Joint Session of the parliament.

Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed moved a bill titled 'The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020]. (Amendment in Article 259)'.

Highlighting the salient features of bill, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed said the bill proposes constitution of a commission to ensure safeguarding the interests of farmers community. The commission would be comprised of four members headed by a chairman having the representation of all provinces.

James Iqbal moved a bill titled "The Right to Free and Compulsory education (Amendment) Bill, 2020" to further amend the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012.