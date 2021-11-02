UrduPoint.com

Ali Nawaz Awan Held Responsible PML-N For Damaging National Institutions, Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:32 PM

Ali Nawaz Awan held responsible PML-N for damaging national institutions, democracy

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday criticized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for damaging national institutions and democracy structured by their hypocrisy politics

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :

"Corrupt leaders like Nawaz Sharif come to power to satiate their personal desires without doing any welfare service to the country", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said public had always expressed unwavering confidence for PM Imran Khan's sincere leadership to make Pakistan a welfare state.

He said PML-N had lost its credibility due to the corruption, adding, PML-N damaged democracy by giving priority to their vested interest.

He urged the opposition parties to refrain from negative politics and discuss issue of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reforms and other state matters in parliament with through peaceful dialogue in the best interest of public.

More Stories From Pakistan

