Ali Nawaz Awan Urges Opposition To Discuss Common Man Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday urged the opposition to start discussion on the issues of common man rather than focusing on personal matters in the National Assembly.

The opposition parties always discuss the matter of production orders of their leaders or national reconciliation orders (NRO), but they they least bother to talk about issues related to poor masses, he stated while talking to a news channel.

Commenting on performance of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the Sindh province being run by Pakistan Peoples Party for the last many years was a hub of incompetence.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N last government had filed cases against the responsible elements of IPPs project. He said the leaders of PPP had been using the slogan of 'roti, 'kapra', and 'makan' to befool poor people. Both the parties including PPP and PML-N, leaders were sent to jail due to corruption and money laundering charges, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government working under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions to revive industry and economy.

To a question, he said the government had announced the tax amnesty scheme to bring people into tax net.

