Ali Nawaz Awan visits Khanpur Dam, reviews canal desilting work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan Monday visited Khanpur Dam and reviewed the desilting work of the canal from the dam to Sangjani Water Treatment Plant.

He carried out an inspection and directed authorities concerned to expedite cleaning of the canal.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) member engineering, assistant commissioner Khanpur and officials from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrigation and other relevant departments also accompanied him.

Ali Awan said Islamabad required 256 million gallons of water daily ((MGD) while 36 MGD is being provided, adding that no work had been launched in the past.

He directed officials to devise a strategy to eliminate leakage in the water supply channel, adding 34 MGD would be provided to Islamabad from Khanpur Dam.

Ali Awan said a telemetry system would be installed in the canal to end leakages while supply from Simly Dam to Islamabad had been increased to eight MGD.

"Ghazi Barotha project has also been approved and 100 MGD each would be provided to Islamabad and Rawalpindi," he added.

The government has also launched work on a new reservoir to overcome the water crisis, he added.