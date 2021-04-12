Ali Nawaz Awan vows maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said that Federal government has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide maximum relief to the common people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the ample stock of daily use items would be provided in Sasta Ramazan Bazaars whereas price control magistrate have been activated to control price hike and overcharging in public markets.

He said almost 25 mobile utility stores have been functional in Islamabad's rural and urban ares, aimed at providing essential commodities to the buyers at subsidized rates at their door step during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that performance of price control magistrate would be monitored on daily basis and provision of quality products on economical rates to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan and afterward was the top priority of Imran Khan's government.

He said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief Ramazan package has been announced to provide basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates across the country through more than 100 Utility Stores.

Awan also appealed the masses to adopt all Standard Operating Procedures against Coronavirus while purchasing commodities from the Utility Stores and sasta bazaars.