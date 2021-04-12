UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Nawaz Awan Vows Maximum Relief To Masses In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Ali Nawaz Awan vows maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said that Federal government has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide maximum relief to the common people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the ample stock of daily use items would be provided in Sasta Ramazan Bazaars whereas price control magistrate have been activated to control price hike and overcharging in public markets.

He said almost 25 mobile utility stores have been functional in Islamabad's rural and urban ares, aimed at providing essential commodities to the buyers at subsidized rates at their door step during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that performance of price control magistrate would be monitored on daily basis and provision of quality products on economical rates to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan and afterward was the top priority of Imran Khan's government.

He said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief Ramazan package has been announced to provide basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates across the country through more than 100 Utility Stores.

Awan also appealed the masses to adopt all Standard Operating Procedures against Coronavirus while purchasing commodities from the Utility Stores and sasta bazaars.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Mobile Price Market Capital Development Authority All From Government Top PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 April 2021

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over l ..

18 minutes ago

PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

51 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.