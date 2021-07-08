Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections with a majority vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections with a majority vote.

Talking to a private news channel, he brushed aside the opposition's impression of pre-poll rigging in the AJK.

Ali Nawaz said due to prudent foreign policies of the incumbent government, the image of Pakistan had significantly improved at the international level.

He said the government had launched various welfare projects for the common people and the issues being confronted by them would be addressed at their doorstep.

He said the government faced many a challenge after coming into power such as; inflation, law and order and Covid-19 but with the blessing of Allah Almighty, all issues had almost resolved due to the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the national economy was booming day by day and export had increased.

Ali Nawaz said the Kashmiri people had already rejected both the parties as the PTI was contesting elections on all 45 seats.