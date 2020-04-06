UrduPoint.com
Ali Nawaz Distributes Ration Among 2200 Families In His Constituency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Ali Nawaz distributes ration among 2200 families in his constituency

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said he had distributed ration and other edible items among 2200 deserving families in his constituency due to lockdown in the country Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched welfare programmes for people and also announced hefty economic relief package to financially assist them.

The SAPM said the coronavirus was a worldwide issue but the government was taking steps to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

He appealed to people to adopt preventive measures by avoiding hand shake, frequently washing hands and social distancing to control the pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said people belonging to different walks of life were joining the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force.

