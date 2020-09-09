UrduPoint.com
Ali Nawaz Felicitates Islooites Over Mass Transit Authority

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Ali Nawaz felicitates islooites over Mass Transit Authority

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan felicitated the federal capital citizens for getting the first ever Mass Transit Authority in near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan felicitated the Federal capital citizens for getting the first ever Mass Transit Authority in near future.

"Congrats to People of Islamabad as on my proposal, PM Imran Khan approved the establishment of first Mass Transit Authority Islamabad which will take care of infrastructure planning, operations and maintenance of Transportation in Capital," the SAPM said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved formation of the Capital Mass Transit Authority mainly to run the Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to the Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

