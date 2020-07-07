UrduPoint.com
Ali Nawaz For Authentic JIT Report Submission In Court

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ali Nawaz for authentic JIT report submission in court

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said hundreds of people were killed in Karachi during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), but unfortunately no one was held accountable so far.

People wanted to know who was responsible of the killings in the metropolitan city and the joint investigation team (JIT) report, released by Sindh government was incomplete, he said talking to a private news channel.

"The credit goes to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its leadership for the formation of JIT on sugar scam, its report has been made public and action against perpetrators is being taken," Ali Nawaz added.

Everyone knew who supported Uzair Baloch and even awards were conferred on him by the PPP, he said adding Baloch had authority of transfer and postings of local policemen.

The JIT was formed in 2016 and its report was pending till 2017 which forced us to approach the court for the purpose, he said.

He asked the Sindh government to submit authentic report in the court as the issue could be resolved.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Peoples Party 2017 2016 Capital Development Authority Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

