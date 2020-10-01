UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Nawaz For Quality Health Facilities To PWDs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:25 PM

Ali Nawaz for quality health facilities to PWDs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday asked the NIRM administration to provide quality health facilities to the persons with disabilities (PWDs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday asked the NIRM administration to provide quality health facilities to the persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The Federal government was continued to bring reforms in health sector despite resistance by certain elements, he said, while retreating Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to enable the poor to receive quality health facilities at government-run hospitals.

The SAPM shared these remarks with journalists during his visit at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).The Executive Director, NIRM briefed the SAPM on the rehabilitation services offered by the institute to the PWDs.

The capital city's biggest centre for the rehabilitation of PWDs was established by former military ruler Ziaul Haq through a presidential ordinance in 1988. Initially, it was known as National Institute of Handicapped.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Visit Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Discusses Tensions in East Med ..

57 seconds ago

Iraqi Forces Say Several People Involved in Attack ..

59 seconds ago

Reports That Putin 'Leads Campaign Against Biden' ..

1 minute ago

Estonia Orders Further Probe Into 1994 Ferry Disas ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.