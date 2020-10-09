Ali Nawaz inaugurates Causeway Bridge at Bhara Kahu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Friday inaugurated Causeway Bridge here at Kohsar Town, Bhara Kahu.

Addressing the bridge opening ceremony, the SAPM said the Federal government was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the capital dwellers.

He said the development work in the constituency of NA-53 was in full swing as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had dedicated itself to serve the public day and night.

"I am raising voice at every key forum to resolve the issues of NA-53 inhabitants and efforts are afoot to double the development package for the constituency in the next budget," he said.