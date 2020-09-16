Ali Nawaz invites opposition to support govt for implementing laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday urged the opposition parties not to create hurdles for implementing laws.

Talking to a private news channel , he said government would ensure security of common people and award strict punishment to the criminals involved in such cases as the safety of women and child was the topmost priority of the Imran Khan's government.

"PTI government would be committed on the legislation to give exemplary punishment to rapists".he added.

He also expressed disappointment for the opposition's non serious behaviour for not addressing national issues seriously and for implementing laws for the women's safety.

PPP in Sindh and PMLN in Punjab had totally destroyed the police system which now seems to be busy in criticism our government which is shameful and condemnable, he added.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for destroying police culture in the province and it used police for its vested interests.

Replying a Question , he said PTI government would take all legal measures to repatriate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif .

In another query , he reiterated that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its tenure.