Ali Nawaz Urges Speaker NA To Ensure Respect Of Parliamentarians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ali Nawaz urges Speaker NA to ensure respect of parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday urged the Speaker National Assembly to ensure respect of parliamentarians.

It was the responsibility of the Speaker NA to maintain honor and dignity of the parliamentarian at any cost, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program. Criticizing the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja M Asif, he said that the leader had been involved in using derogatory remarks against the ministers and rival political party leaders.

Commenting on Ch Fawad Hussain verbal attacks and brawl with media person over fake video issue, he said baseless allegations against any parliamentarians or undemocratic behavior with media personality should be avoided. In reply to a question, he said that concerned department must take action against the responsible persons who had used the unethical language against the elected parliamentarians.

