Ali Palh Resigns As General Secretary PTI Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 10:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Ali Palh, provincial General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh, has resigned from party positions due to personal reasons.
Tendering his resignation to party's chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Palh stated he has also resigned from other party positions (Member Core Committee and Finance Committee).
In his resignation, Advocate Ali Palh said he had served the party with commitment and dedication and performed as per policy of the party.
He said the nature of his personal work, family and foreign travels do not allow him to give required time to the party, therefore he tendered resignation from party responsibilities.
