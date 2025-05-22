Ali Pervaiz Discusses Energy Reforms, Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed energy sector reforms, investment opportunities, and strategies for sustainable economic growth.
In his meeting with Dr. Dercon—Professor of Economic Policy at Oxford University and a respected international consultant—the minister discussed policy frameworks aimed at promoting economic stability and energy sector transformation in Pakistan.
The conversation focused on improving governance, enhancing fiscal responsibility, and encouraging foreign investment in renewable energy.
Dr. Dercon shared globally best practices for managing economic challenges while maintaining energy security.
Ali Malik thanked him for his insights, saying, “Pakistan is committed to implementing structural reforms and welcomes expert guidance to strengthen our energy economy.
”
In a separate meeting, Ali Pervaiz Malik met with Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement and a key figure in Pakistan’s industrial landscape.
Their discussions revolved around public-private partnerships, industrial policy reforms, and reducing the country’s import dependence.
Tabba stressed the need for consistent policies and a unified national approach to support domestic industries. Both sides agreed that strong collaboration between the government and the private sector is crucial for economic growth and job creation.
The Minister reiterated the government’s support for industrial stakeholders and emphasised the Ministry of Petroleum’s proactive approach to policy engagement.
He said these dialogues will help shape policies focused on energy affordability, efficiency, and long-term resilience.
