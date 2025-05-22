Open Menu

Ali Pervaiz Discusses Energy Reforms, Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Ali Pervaiz discusses energy reforms, growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed energy sector reforms, investment opportunities, and strategies for sustainable economic growth.

In his meeting with Dr. Dercon—Professor of Economic Policy at Oxford University and a respected international consultant—the minister discussed policy frameworks aimed at promoting economic stability and energy sector transformation in Pakistan.

The conversation focused on improving governance, enhancing fiscal responsibility, and encouraging foreign investment in renewable energy.

Dr. Dercon shared globally best practices for managing economic challenges while maintaining energy security.

Ali Malik thanked him for his insights, saying, “Pakistan is committed to implementing structural reforms and welcomes expert guidance to strengthen our energy economy.

In a separate meeting, Ali Pervaiz Malik met with Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement and a key figure in Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

Their discussions revolved around public-private partnerships, industrial policy reforms, and reducing the country’s import dependence.

Tabba stressed the need for consistent policies and a unified national approach to support domestic industries. Both sides agreed that strong collaboration between the government and the private sector is crucial for economic growth and job creation.

The Minister reiterated the government’s support for industrial stakeholders and emphasised the Ministry of Petroleum’s proactive approach to policy engagement.

He said these dialogues will help shape policies focused on energy affordability, efficiency, and long-term resilience.

Recent Stories

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

37 minutes ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

52 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

52 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

52 minutes ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

1 hour ago
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

1 hour ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan