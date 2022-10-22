UrduPoint.com

Ali Pervaiz Malik Lauds Imran Khan's Conduct After Toshakhana Verdict

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ali Pervaiz Malik lauds Imran Khan's conduct after Toshakhana verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervaiz Malik on Saturday lauded Imran Khan's conduct after Toshakhana verdict and said that PTI chief's mature decision of taking the legal path instead of blame game and name-calling was "commendable".

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed it has been very clear that Imran Khan had been found lacking in his disclosures, so the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared him guilty of corrupt practices.

Imran Khan has the legal right to appeal and defend himself in court, he added.

Condemning Imran Khan's statements against Chief Election Commissioner, he said that it was very inappropriate to insult the state institution under which you contested the by-election a few days ago and celebrated your victory.

Urging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to return to the Parliament, he said that PTI should realize its political and national responsibility and must return to the Parliament. "We will greet them with open arms," he said.

The PML-N leader also said that all political leaders of country must realize how the weak laws of the state had been weaponized to use against political opponents in the recent past. It was need of the hour to develop national consensus in the Parliament and to correct it, he added.

