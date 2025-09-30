Ali Pervaiz Meets Outgoing Australian High Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 11:45 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, had a farewell meeting with the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins, who is concluding his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan
Ali Pervaiz Malik lauded High Commissioner Hawkins as a "true friend of Pakistan" and commended his efforts in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries, said a news release.
The Minister expressed his best wishes for the High Commissioner's future endeavors and hoped he would depart with fond memories of his time in Pakistan.
The discussion focused on the robust and growing partnership in the mining sector.
High Commissioner Hawkins acknowledged the significant potential that Australian companies see in Pakistan's mineral resources.
He said the existing footprint of Australian sub-contractors currently operating in Balochistan and highlighted Australia's support for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the strategically vital Reko Diq project.
In response, Ali Pervaiz Malik reaffirmed the government's full support for Australian investment and expertise.
He said that Pakistan's mineral wealth is not limited to copper and gold but also includes extensive reserves of rare earth metals, which are crucial for modern technology and the global energy transition.
"Australia is a world leader in mining, and its growing interest is a positive sign for Pakistan," stated Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik. "We are committed to providing a facilitative environment for international companies and value our partnerships as crucial for the development of our mining sector."
Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further enhancing Pakistan-Australia cooperation in trade, investment, and energy.
