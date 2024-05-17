Ali Pervaiz Sworn In As Minister Of State
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Member of the National Assembly Ali Pervaiz took the oath of the office of Minister of State here on Friday.
President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, parliamentarians, and notables from different walks of life.
Ali Pervaiz was elected as MNA from NA-119 constituency of Lahore on the ticket of the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the recently held by-election.
