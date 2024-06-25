Ali Pervaiz Tables State-Owned Enterprises Amendment Ordinance 2024 At Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz on Tuesday tabled the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 at the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament.
During the Senate session held here presided by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, the Ordinance was laid whereas the chair referred the Bill to the committee concerned.
The Committee would further mull over the legislative document intended to bring amendments in the law through deliberations with the quarters concerned and would be again presented before the House for further deliberations and approval of the legislation from the Upper House of the Parliament.
