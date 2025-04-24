Ali Pervaiz Visits GSP, Stresses Strategic Resource Development For Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday visited the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) to review its operations and discuss strategies to enhance the country’s mineral and hydrocarbon exploration potential.
During the visit, senior GSP officials briefed the minister on ongoing geological surveys, mineral mapping initiatives, and mineral hunt programs aimed at identifying new reserves across Pakistan.
The minister praised the organisation’s recent efforts in uncovering untapped natural resources and emphasised the need to modernise exploration techniques to strengthen Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mineral sectors, which are crucial to meeting the country's economic demands.
He highlighted the global shift toward critical minerals and said mining and mineral development offer opportunities beyond political lines. “This sector should be viewed through the lens of national interest to ensure that local communities and the nation as a whole benefit,” he said.
“The Geological Survey of Pakistan plays a pivotal role in national development by providing vital data to kickstart resource exploration,” the minister said.
“With proper investment in technology and human capital, we can unlock vast mineral opportunities to ensure economic security and industrial growth.”
Ali Pervaiz Malik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping GSP with advanced tools and promoting international collaborations to accelerate geological research.
He also lauded the organisation’s use of satellite-based imaging technology for the accelerated mapping of previously unmapped areas of the country and noted that ISO certification for the GSP lab is actively being pursued.
Accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and GSP, the minister toured laboratories and data centers and engaged with geologists and scientists. He assured them of full government support to overcome challenges and achieve breakthroughs in resource discovery.
The visit reflects the Prime Minister’s broader vision to harness Pakistan’s natural resources to reduce energy imports, attract investment, and drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held in veterinary doctor murder case6 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz visits GSP, stresses strategic resource development for economic growth6 minutes ago
-
India badly exposed after Pahalgam incident at international level: Mushaal15 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive held in Manguwal16 minutes ago
-
School alumni recognition ceremony held in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur meets wheel cart owners26 minutes ago
-
.26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin implements open door policy for residents26 minutes ago
-
PTA initiates action against IMEI cloning, tampering in Gilgit City26 minutes ago
-
AC Sukkur reviews anti-polio drive, urges community cooperation36 minutes ago
-
Deputy commissioner pays detailed visit to Sambrial46 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Healthcare Innovation'46 minutes ago