Ali Pervaiz visits GSP, stresses strategic resource development for economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday visited the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) to review its operations and discuss strategies to enhance the country’s mineral and hydrocarbon exploration potential.

During the visit, senior GSP officials briefed the minister on ongoing geological surveys, mineral mapping initiatives, and mineral hunt programs aimed at identifying new reserves across Pakistan.

The minister praised the organisation’s recent efforts in uncovering untapped natural resources and emphasised the need to modernise exploration techniques to strengthen Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mineral sectors, which are crucial to meeting the country's economic demands.

He highlighted the global shift toward critical minerals and said mining and mineral development offer opportunities beyond political lines. “This sector should be viewed through the lens of national interest to ensure that local communities and the nation as a whole benefit,” he said.

“The Geological Survey of Pakistan plays a pivotal role in national development by providing vital data to kickstart resource exploration,” the minister said.

“With proper investment in technology and human capital, we can unlock vast mineral opportunities to ensure economic security and industrial growth.”

Ali Pervaiz Malik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping GSP with advanced tools and promoting international collaborations to accelerate geological research.

He also lauded the organisation’s use of satellite-based imaging technology for the accelerated mapping of previously unmapped areas of the country and noted that ISO certification for the GSP lab is actively being pursued.

Accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and GSP, the minister toured laboratories and data centers and engaged with geologists and scientists. He assured them of full government support to overcome challenges and achieve breakthroughs in resource discovery.

The visit reflects the Prime Minister’s broader vision to harness Pakistan’s natural resources to reduce energy imports, attract investment, and drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth.