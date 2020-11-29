UrduPoint.com
Ali Qasim Gillani Shifted To Nishtar For COVID 19 Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Ali Qasim Gillani shifted to Nishtar for COVID 19 test

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The arrested Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Ali Qasim Gillani was shifted to Nishtar hospital for coronavirus test, on Sunday.

According to police sources, On Saturday late night, Ali Qasim Gillani, the chief coordinator of PDM Public Meeting at Fort Qasim, was taken into police custody.

He had allegedly broken locks of main gate of Fort Qasim Stadium. He along with some other workers were shifted to Nishtar hospital for conducting their COVID-19 tests.

