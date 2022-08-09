UrduPoint.com

Ali Raza Pays Homage To Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Published August 09, 2022

Ali Raza pays homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 09 (APP) ::Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Monday paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who sacrificed him and his family members and companions' lives for the survival of islam.

Ali Raza Syed said that the supreme sacrifices of lives offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and His companions in the Karbala, will remain as an example for the whole Muslim ummah.

He condemned the continued atrocities against the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir committed by the Indian forces for last seven decades. He underlined that the Indian brutalities have been increased on the armless Kashmiris as special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by Indian government in August 2019.

All the pro-freedom leaders and activists of Kashmir who wanted to liberate their land from Indian occupation, have profoundly learned the lesson from the message of Karbala.

In that battle, Imam Hussain got victory despite of his few followers. Yazeed was defeated despite of thousands of forces and a huge quantity of weapons.

"The Kashmir's movement which has been backed by the sacrifices of the large number of people will never be blocked by the Indian authorities and one day, the movement would achieve the liberation from the Indian occupation.

The martyrs of Karbala have set an example for us to get united and struggle for the noble cause of Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said, Karbala was a battle between the truth and falsehood but truth prevailed and falsehood defeated.

Kashmiris' struggle will be continued and finally Jammu and Kashmir will be free from the Indian occupation.

