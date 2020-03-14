Ali Raza Shah, an independent contestant from NA-38 joins PTI

Makhdoom Muhammad Ali Raza Shah, an independent candidate who contested National Assembly constituency NA-38 from D.I.Khan has announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf after meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Makhdoom Muhammad Ali Raza Shah, an independent candidate who contested National Assembly constituency NA-38 from D.I.Khan has announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf after meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Islamabad.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated Makhdoom Muhammad Ali Raza Shah on joining the PTI.

Welcoming his decision, Gandapur said that joining of Ali Raza Shah in to PTI was a proof of people's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that party would become stronger in D.I.Khan after his joining.

Promising to work together for the development and prosperity of D.I Khan, the Federal Minister said that provincial government prioritized the solution to the problems of the people.

He said that the economic situation in the country was improving and in the next financial year there would be sufficient funds for development projects that would help to solve the basic problems of the area people including provision of clean drinking water, education and health facilities, employment, drainage and low voltage in all urban and rural areas of D.I Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Mohammad Ali Raza Shah reposed confidence in the leadership of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he was very impressed with the role of PTI in solving the problems of the people.

He said joining PTI was a matter of great honor and he would play his active role in the development and prosperity of the area with sincerity.