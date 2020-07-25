UrduPoint.com
Ali Raza Syed Lauds To Pakistan Unconditional Support To People Of Kashmir:

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee European Union Ali Raza Syed Saturday lauded Pakistan's unconditional support to the people of Kashmir.

He said the people of Kashmir were eyeing upon Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

It was high time for Pakistan to send special Kashmir envoys to all the countries and sensitize the world community regarding the Kashmir issue, he added.

He further said Modi had tarnished the secular and democratic face of India, while the world media had exposed the Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the world had started taking notice of the worst human rights violations in the held valley. In other hand the innocent people of Kashmir were deprived of health, education and communication facilities, he added.

The Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora were playing positive role to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front, he added.

