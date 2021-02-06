UrduPoint.com
Ali Sadpara Who Is On K2 Adventure Declared Missing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:41 PM

Ali Sadpara who is on K2 adventure declared missing

Pakistan Army is busy in rescue operation for recovery of Ali Sadpara and his team members who los contact on K2

ISLAMAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) National Hero Ali Sadpara and his team members who are on K2 adventure have lost contact and have been declared missing, the latest reports say.

Pakistan Army’s search and rescue has launched operation for their recovery.

Taking to Twitter, renowned film actor, pilot and song writer Fakhr-e-Alam said: “Disturbing news. Our national hero Ali Sadpara & his team members lost contact & are now declared missing on K2. Pakistan Army search & rescue is on the job. At this time I ask you all to please take a moment to pray for the missing mountaineers.#k2winterexpedition2021 #K2winter,”.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

