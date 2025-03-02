Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas Call On Sindh Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Social worker Ali Shekhani and JDC's Zafar Abbas called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday.
The Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced to donate his one year salary to JDC.
He said that welfare organizations were arms of the government and he hoped that they would leave no stone unturned in public service.
Tessori said that the Governor House would provide iftar and dinner to 1 million people in Governor House during Ramadan.
Ali Shekhani said that iftar dinner with the people could only arrange a public Governor
JDC's Zafar Abbas said that Sindh Governor 's welfare measures were very impressive.
Recent Stories
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor6 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
KP's people laud PM's Ramazan relief package6 minutes ago
-
Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence16 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: Widespread spring afforestation campaign launched to reverse deforestation in KP16 minutes ago
-
Zamungkor children sensitized about environmental conservation16 minutes ago
-
Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry established in Mirpurkhas16 minutes ago
-
SAU Honors Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari at farewell ceremony27 minutes ago
-
CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food delegation explores opportunities to boost exports to China36 minutes ago
-
Farmers festival held36 minutes ago