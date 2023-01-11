UrduPoint.com

Ali Sher Jamali Posted As Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

The Sindh Government through a notification has posted Ali Sher Jamali as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah who has taken over the charge and has started working

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government through a notification has posted Ali Sher Jamali as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah who has taken over the charge and has started working.

Outgoing assistant commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio has been directed to report to the Sindh Department of Services and General Administration.

