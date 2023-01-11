Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

The Sindh Government through a notification has posted Ali Sher Jamali as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah who has taken over the charge and has started working

Outgoing assistant commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio has been directed to report to the Sindh Department of Services and General Administration.