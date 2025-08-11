Ali Sisters Vow To Win More Gold For Pakistan, Rise In World Squash Rankings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s celebrated squash champions, the Ali Sisters, have reaffirmed their commitment to hard work and excellence, pledging to secure more gold medals for the country and improve their positions in the global squash rankings.
Speaking to the media during their visit to the Chinese cultural center, China Window, in Peshawar, Sehrish Ali and Mahnoor Ali expressed their determination to continue raising Pakistan’s profile in the international sports arena. Their father, Hanif Khan, was also present on the occasion.
Ali Sisters lauded China Window as a model institution promoting Pak-China friendship, expressing hope that sports ties between the two nations would strengthen, providing more opportunities for athletes from both countries to compete.
Sehrish Ali, who has already won 18 gold medals in Pakistan and abroad, said her goal is to achieve a prominent place in the world rankings and bring further laurels to the country.
Mahnoor Ali, winner of 20 gold medals in various international tournaments, declared her dream of becoming the World Champion one day and raising Pakistan’s green flag high across the globe.
Hanif Khan voiced pride in his daughters’ international achievements, expressing confidence that with the continued support of the Pakistan Squash Federation and the provincial Squash Association, they will deliver even greater performances in the future.
He described China Window as an inspiring hub of Pak–China friendship, remarking, “This friendship is undoubtedly deeper than the oceans, higher than the Himalayas, and sweeter than honey.”
