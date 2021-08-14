UrduPoint.com

Ali Stresses For 'national Unity 'on Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Eng. Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday has extended his warm greetings to nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that the people should shun their differences and come together to protect country's future.

In his message on the eve of Independence Day, the minister said the historic day of August 14 reminds us those unmatched sacrifices which our forefathers had rendered for achieving Azadi under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Independence Day demands us joint efforts that should be above personal interests for achieving the real objectives of creation of Pakistan.

He also paid rich tribute to the Founder of the Nation and sacrifices of the hundreds of thousands during partition.

Ali Muhammad said that PTI-led government under honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined to pursue the real objective by taking Pakistan on the path of progress and development.

He urged nation to keep unity to protect and safeguard religious, cultural and social values.

Pakistani nation was proud of their brave Armed forces who had always rendered sacrifices of lives for protection of motherland, he added.

