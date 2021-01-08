Ali stresses for unity among all political parties against terrorism

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said on Friday that all political parties should be united at a single platform in order to thwart the plot of country's enemy and took unified step for eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said on Friday that all political parties should be united at a single platform in order to thwart the plot of country's enemy and took unified step for eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Pakistan has always been in the grip of terrorism and has suffered a lot in the war against terrorism, unfortunately, it has to face terrorism at one side and on the other hand, the country is fighting against internal enemies.

"There should a forge unity to defeat terrorism in all its manifestation", he added.

Ali Muhammad stressed the need for collective discussion on the issue of emergence of second wave of terrorism at the parliament.

He assured that debating the crucial issues at parliament forum would help quell incidents of terrorism like Much-(Quetta) incident in which the innocent coalmine workers were brutally killed.

Responding to a question, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the Much-incident from day one, but due to some security issues he could not reach Quetta.

"Personality is not important but position is important", he added.

He further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely visit Quetta in a day or two. The family members are requested to bury the martyrs.