Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) has announced Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award to celebrate the achievements of engineers who have made exceptional and significant contributions to society and nation’s advancement.

According to the eligibility criteria shared by the PEC, the candidate applying for the award must possess a degree in any Engineering field recognized by the PEC.

The Bachelor’s degree in Engineering is the minimum education qualification required while the maximum age of the applicant should be less than 55 years.

The award is open to all the individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of Engineering in Pakistan, the PEC said.

The winning candidate/team will be awarded an amount of Rs. one Million and a Gold Medal. The last day to submit application for this award is May 31.

The details about submission of the application is available at the weblink: https://hoh.net/excellenceawards/.

The evaluation committee will evaluate and assess all applications submitted for Ali Suleman Habib Engineering Excellence Award and shortlist the candidates for the final selection by the jury members.

The evaluation committee included Engr. Muhammad Farooq Arbi, Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Iqbal, Syed Umair Ahmed, Engr. Neelofer Hameed Khan, Engr. Syed Asim Ali Tirmizi and Ayaz Mirza.

The jury members have been given the responsibility to determine the winners of the prestigious Ali Suleman Habib Engineering Excellence Award. After evaluating all the shortlisted candidates, the final decision made by the Jury will be absolute.

The jury members are comprised of Tariq Ahmed Khan, Inayat Ullah Babar, Engr. Sohail Bashir, Sohail P. Ahmed, Engr. Asim Murtaza Khan, Dr. Shahid Ikramullah Butt and Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi.

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) was founded with the blessing of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in 1948 with its Headquarters at Dhaka. In 1972 the Headquarters was shifted to Lahore.

IEP is the largest body of professional Engineers in Pakistan and provides a forum for the professional development of Engineers through a wide range of activities and programs.

The Institution plays an important role for the dissemination of knowledge amongst the fellow Engineers and in the development of Engineering and Science in the country.

